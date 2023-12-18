Marchessault scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Marchessault's tally late in the first period tied the game at 2-2, and the Golden Knights controlled things over the final 40 minutes. The 32-year-old winger has put together an excellent December so far with six goals and four assists over eight games this month. Overall, he's up to 15 tallies, 24 points, 103 shots on net, 29 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 32 appearances.