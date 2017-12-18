Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Torches former team with three-point night

Marchessault netted his 11th goal of the season and added two helpers in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Marchessault was left unprotected by the Panthers for the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and the former 30-goal-scorer made sure his former team got an up-close look at its mistake. The 26-year-old has been a fantastic addition to the Golden Knights, racking up 11 goals and 29 points in 29 contests. Aside from a three-game scoring drought to open the season, Marchessault has yet to go more than two games without appearing on the scoresheet. His consistency and prominent role make him an automatic roll every game.