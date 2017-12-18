Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Torches former team with three-point night
Marchessault netted his 11th goal of the season and added two helpers in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Marchessault was left unprotected by the Panthers for the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and the former 30-goal-scorer made sure his former team got an up-close look at its mistake. The 26-year-old has been a fantastic addition to the Golden Knights, racking up 11 goals and 29 points in 29 contests. Aside from a three-game scoring drought to open the season, Marchessault has yet to go more than two games without appearing on the scoresheet. His consistency and prominent role make him an automatic roll every game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Puts up two points•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Stays red hot Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies second straight three-point night•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Puts team on back•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores fifth goal in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Nine points in last seven games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...