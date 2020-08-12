Marchessault recorded two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Marchessault set up both of Reilly Smith's third-period goals in the contest. Through four postseason games, Marchessault has two goals, two helpers, 13 shots and a plus-5 rating. His top-six usage and a role on the first power-play unit could make the 29-year-old worth the investment in DFS formats for Thursday's Game 2.