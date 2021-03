Marchessault scored an even-strength goal on a game-high seven shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

Surprisingly, the power-play point was his first in almost a month and only his second of the season, while the multi-point performance was Marchessault's first since Feb. 5. The 30-year-old has still been a steady producer with eight goals and 18 points through 24 games, but his streak of four straight campaigns scoring double-digit points with the man advantage could be in jeopardy.