Marchessault scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Marchessault assisted on Alex Pietrangelo's first-period tally, then added one of his own in the second. The 30-year-old Marchessault finished the regular season with 18 goals, 44 points, 176 shots on net, a plus-19 rating and 39 PIM. He's locked in as a second-line option for the Golden Knights heading into the postseason.