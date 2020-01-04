Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable against Blues
Marchessault (lower body) didn't take the ice for warmups and will miss Saturday's clash with St. Louis, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Marchessault will miss just his second game of the year due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger racked up five goals and two assists in his last six contests. With the Quebec native unavailable, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch will stay on the second and first line, respectively.
