Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Under concussion protocol

Marchessault was placed in concussion protocol after taking a late hit in the head from Tom Wilson during Monday's Game 1 against Washington, Neil Greenberg of The Washington Post reports.

The severity of the injury still remains unknown, so it's possible Marchessault would be able to rejoin the team in time for Game 2 on Wednesday if he doesn't ultimately show signs of a concussion. He logged 15:15 of ice time before exiting prematurely in the third period, but he managed to compile one assist and four unsuccesful shots before that happened.