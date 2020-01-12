Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Won't play Saturday

Marchessault (lower body) won't be in the lineup Saturday against Columbus, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

It's Marchessault's fifth missed contest with a lower-body injury, but a return is on the horizon after he took part in the team's morning skate. While no official word has been given, it appears likely that Marchessault will return on the Golden Knights' upcoming road trip, beginning in Buffalo on Tuesday.