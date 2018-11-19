Marchessault scored twice and also set up a goal Sunday, helping the Golden Knights to a 6-3 road win over the Oilers.

Marchessault's power-play tally was a slick wrister from the circle that sailed past a defender and went top shelf over Cam Talbot's blocker. Widely considered Vegas' top offensive producer, the Ca-Rouge, Quebec native scored his second goal of the game 34 seconds into the third period and then three-and-a-half minutes later fashioned a primary assist to Reilly Smith to give his team a comfortable lead. Marchessault is up to 10 goals and eight assists over 21 games this season, putting him right up there with the elite crop of fantasy wingers.

