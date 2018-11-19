Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Wreaks havoc on Oilers
Marchessault scored twice and also set up a goal Sunday, helping the Golden Knights to a 6-3 road win over the Oilers.
Marchessault's power-play tally was a slick wrister from the circle that sailed past a defender and went top shelf over Cam Talbot's blocker. Widely considered Vegas' top offensive producer, the Ca-Rouge, Quebec native scored his second goal of the game 34 seconds into the third period and then three-and-a-half minutes later fashioned a primary assist to Reilly Smith to give his team a comfortable lead. Marchessault is up to 10 goals and eight assists over 21 games this season, putting him right up there with the elite crop of fantasy wingers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Greasy goal in narrow loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Notches power-play helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Penalty shot hero•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts another multi-point night•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Third two-point outing of campaign•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Producing despite team's struggles•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...