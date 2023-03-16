Quick was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, an indication he will get the home start versus Calgary, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Quick has been outstanding with the Golden Knights, winning all four starts since the trade from LA via Columbus. Quick has a 2.22 GAA and .930 save percentage with Vegas, after a terrible time with the Kings, where he went 11-13-4 with a 3.50 GAA and .876 save percentage. He will face the Flames, who are 10th in the Western Conference standings, five points in arrears of the Jets, who hold down the second and final wild card spot.