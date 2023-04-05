Quick turned aside 24 of 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville on Tuesday.

Quick surrendered two of those three goals while the Predators were on the power play. This was the second straight start that he's lost, but at least the goaltender improved compared to his March 28 outing against Edmonton, during which he allowed six goals on 34 shots. Quick has a 5-3-0 record, 3.43 GAA and .895 save percentage in nine contests since being acquired by Vegas.