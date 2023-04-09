Quick stopped 24 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Only two pucks got past Quick on the afternoon -- Joel Kiviranta snapshot from the faceoff circle in the second period, and a Roope Hintz wrister from the slot in the shootout -- but that was enough to hand the veteran netminder the OTL. Quick is now 5-2-2 since joining the Golden Knights, but his 3.13 GAA and .901 save percentage with Vegas indicate his level of play hasn't improved much, only the quality of the roster around him.