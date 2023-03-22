Quick stopped 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Quick moved into second place for wins by an American goalie with 375, passing John Vanbiesbrouck and trailing Ryan Miller by 16. This was Quick's fifth win in six outings with the Golden Knights. The 37-year-old is up to 16-14-4 with a 3.41 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 37 outings this season. Logan Thompson (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday and could push Quick for playing time down the stretch.