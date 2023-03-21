Quick will get the starting nod against the Canucks on the road Tuesday, per NHL.com.
Quick will no doubt be eager to bounce back from his first bad outing with the Knights in which he allowed six goals on 29 shots versus Calgary on Sunday. Since joining Vegas, the Connecticut native is 4-1-0 with a 2.98 GAA, .904 save percentage and one shutout.
