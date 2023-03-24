Quick stopped all five shots he faced in relief of Logan Thompson (undisclosed) in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Thompson, who was making his return from a lower-body injury, exited the game in the third period. Quick played the final 6:07 and fended off the Flames' bid for a tying goal. For the season, Quick has a 3.40 GAA and an .882 save percentage, but he's been solid with Vegas and should continue to see the bulk of the starts if it's determined Thompson will be sidelined for another extended stretch.