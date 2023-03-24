Quick stopped all five shots he faced in relief of Logan Thompson (undisclosed) in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
Thompson, who was making his return from a lower-body injury, exited the game in the third period. Quick played the final 6:07 and fended off the Flames' bid for a tying goal. For the season, Quick has a 3.40 GAA and an .882 save percentage, but he's been solid with Vegas and should continue to see the bulk of the starts if it's determined Thompson will be sidelined for another extended stretch.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: Defeats Canucks•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: In goal versus Vancouver•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: Suffers first loss with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: Back in net Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: Stops 27 in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Philadelphia•