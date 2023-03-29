Quick stopped 28 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Quick was pulled after the second period of the high-scoring contest, though Laurent Brossoit allowed a goal on five shots in the third. Quick's two losses with Vegas have come in his last four outings. The 37-year-old is down to 16-15-4 with a 3.50 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. The Golden Knights' next game is Thursday in San Jose, though it's yet to be determined which goalie will start.