Quick made 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Quick almost won in regulation, but the Bolts scored twice in 1:39 late in the third to force overtime. Nikita Kucherov fired a one-timer outside the right circle that went in off the near post at 17:53. And then Kucherov completely fooled Quick with a fake from the right dot that he one-timed to Brayden Point in the slot, who scored into the open net with 28 seconds left. Quick is now 2-0-0 on the strip. Thursday was the first time he has topped .900 (.919) since Dec. 23, 2022.