Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Quick was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday.

Quick was pretty solid in his last start last Tuesday versus Vancouver, stopping 31 of 34 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Edmonton team that's gone 8-1-1 over its last 10 games.