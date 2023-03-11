Quick will defend the visiting crease versus Carolina on Saturday.
Quick will attempt to pick up his third straight victory in a Vegas uniform as he is 2-0-0 as a Golden Knight, after going 11-13-4 with LA. Quick will have a tough matchup, as the Hurricanes are second in the NHL standings with 94 points in 63 contests.
