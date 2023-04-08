Quick will guard the road goal versus the Stars on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Quick was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Predators, surrendering three goals on just 27 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's averaging 3.54 goals per game at home this season, sixth in the NHL.