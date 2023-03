Quick will defend the road crease in Tampa Bay on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Quick won his first start with the Golden Knights on Sunday, giving up three goals on 28 shots in defeating Montreal. Quick had a tough time in his last season with the Kings, going 11-13-4 with a 3.50 GAA and .876 save percentage, before his trade to Columbus and then Vegas last week. Quick will face the Lightning, who are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.48 goals per game this season.