Quick allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Quick held Philadelphia scoreless until Travis Sanheim's goal midway through the second period. The Flyers would add another two goals in the third, but Quick and the Golden Knights hung on for the 5-3 win. The 37-year-old netminder has looked more like his younger self since joining Vegas, going 4-0-0 with a .930 save percentage. Quick is now 15-13-4 with a .883 save percentage on the season. He'll continue to serve as Vegas' top goaltender while Adin Hill (lower body) is sidelined.