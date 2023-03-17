Quick allowed six goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Flames.

The Flames also scored an empty-netter, which was their sixth goal. After a strong start to his Golden Knights career, Quick was humbled in this home loss, with the six goals against matching a season high. He's now at 15-14-4 with a 3.42 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 36 games this season. With none of the Golden Knights' injured goalies imminent to return, Quick may start again in a favorable matchup Sunday versus the Blue Jackets.