Quick will start Tuesday in Philadelphia, Vince Sapienza of Fox 5 Vegas reports.

Quick has won his first three starts as a member of the Golden Knights, including a 33-save shutout victory against Carolina on Saturday. He has a 14-13-4 record this season with a 3.35 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 34 appearances. The Flyers sit 30th in the league this year with 2.55 goals per game.