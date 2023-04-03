Quick will defend the cage on the road against Nashville on Tuesday.
Quick will have a shot at redemption after having given up six goals on 34 shots against the Oilers on March 28 before getting the hook. The 37-year-old netminder will have to avoid looking ahead to Thursday's clash with his former club the Kings, though coach Bruce Cassidy refused to name a starter for that contest this early.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: Pulled after two periods•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: Slated to start•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: Needed in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: Defeats Canucks•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: In goal versus Vancouver•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick: Suffers first loss with Vegas•