Quick has been dealt from Columbus to Vegas, for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick on Thursday.

Quick's stay with the Blue jackets was a short one, as he was traded from LA on Wednesday. Quick was pulled from his last outing after giving up three goals on seven shots to the Rangers on Sunday. Quick was 11-13-4 with a 3.50 GAA and .876 save percentage for the Kings this season. He will share the net with Adin Hill in Vegas, while Logan Thompson recovers from a lower-body injury suffered Feb. 9.