Quick stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Quick's first game as anything other than a King started off well. Things got shaky as the Canadiens scored three times in the third period, but the Golden Knights were able to maintain the lead. The 37-year-old is up to 12-13-4 with a 3.48 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 32 outings this season. Playing behind Vegas' defense figures to help his ratios and his win total, but the workload distribution between him and Adin Hill isn't clear yet. The Golden Knights begin a tough road trip Tuesday in Florida.