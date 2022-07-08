Gustafson was selected 79th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

A three-zone center with an impressive all-around game, Gustafson was a key cog for a Seattle (WHL) team that most observers would agree overachieved this season. Gustafson averaged nearly a point-per-game (23 goals, 52 points in 58 games) for the Thunderbirds and should easily surpass that total next year. The main concern scouts have regarding Gustafson is attempting to identify what type of player he will be at the next level. He lacks that one single elite skill to fall back upon in the event is development stalls and that's a bit concerning. It would be a stretch to label Gustafson a future top-six center, but he could certainly make it as a depth guy who has the ability to move up a lineup if injuries strikes. He's a coach's dream.