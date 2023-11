Gustafson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Gustafson was selected in the third round (79th overall) in 2022. He is currently playing with WHL Seattle in his fourth junior campaign. He's been limited to three assists over eight contests for the Thunderbirds this year but he has 102 points in 130 junior outings overall. He'll likely finish this season in junior before potentially making the jump to the AHL in 2024-25.