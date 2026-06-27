Golden Knights' Juho Piiparinen: Low-risk defender drafted 29th

Piiparinen was the 29th overall pick by Vegas in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Piiparinen played in three different Finnish leagues this past season, with his most time (29 games) coming with Tappara in the top-tier Liiga. His greatest asset is his reliability. His skills are average, but he has no glaring weaknesses. And that means his floor is high. Piiparinen captained Finland at the World U18's and suited up as a draft-eligible player at the World Juniors. There's no reason Piiparinen can't develop into a steady, minute-munching, third-pair regular for the Golden Knights.