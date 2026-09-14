Piiparinen was recalled from Tappara of Liiga on Monday.

Piiparinen was selected by the Golden Knights with the 29th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and he'll attend training camp with Vegas ahead of the 2026-27 season. He made 29 regular-season appearances for Tappara last year, recording three assists, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating. Even if he doesn't make the Golden Knights' Opening Night roster, his participation in training camp should give him an opportunity to develop among some of the team's top talent.