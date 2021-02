The Golden Knights recalled Korczak from AHL Henderson and assigned him to their taxi squad Wednesday.

Korczak spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, notching 11 goals and 49 points in 60 games. Alex Pietrangelo is still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, so Korczak will be on hand as an emergency option for the foreseeable future.