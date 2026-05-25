Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Adds pair of helpers

Korczak notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Korczak's role has shrunk as the postseason has progressed, but he was in the lineup over Ben Hutton in this game after being a scratch in four of the previous six contests. Even when he plays, Korczak is limited to third-pairing minutes, giving him minimal fantasy upside. He's earned three helpers, three shots on goal, 21 hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 11 playoff appearances.