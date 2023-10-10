Korczak was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Monday, per CapFriendly.

Korczak appears to have missed out on a roster spot to begin the 2023-24 campaign, but the Golden Knights also have just six defensemen on their initial roster. It's unclear if the team will sign winger Max Comtois to a contract before Tuesday's Opening Night game versus the Kraken. Korczak still figures to be a blueliner who will see some action with the big club this year.