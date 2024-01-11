Korczak was called up from AHL Henderson on Thursday, according to SinBin.vegas.
Korczak was activated off the injured reserve after recovering from his lower-body injury and immediately sent to Henderson on Wednesday. He has three assists in five minor-league contests in 2023-24. Korczak has also provided a goal and seven points in 15 outings with Vegas.
