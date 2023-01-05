Korczak was recalled from AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Korczak's demotion Tuesday appears to be a paper move. If he stays on the roster, he'll likely play Thursday versus the Penguins.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Jettisoned to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Earns first career assist•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Joins big club•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Dropped to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Up with Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Rejoins AHL affiliate•