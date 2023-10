Korczak was summoned from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.

In a corresponding move, Vegas moved blueliner Zach Whitecloud (upper body) to long-term injured reserve. Korczak is slated to serve as an extra defender to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He contributed two assists, 16 shots on goal, eight blocked shots and 25 hits in 10 appearances with the Golden Knights last season.