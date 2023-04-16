Korczak was recalled from AHL Henderson on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Korczak picked up two assists, 16 shots on goal, eight blocked shots and 25 hits in 10 appearances with Vegas during the regular season. If he stays with the Golden Knights, the 22-year-old blueliner could be an extra for the start of the playoffs.
