Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Chipping in offensively

Korczak picked up a pair of assists in WHL Kelowna's 3-2 overtime victory over Swift Current on Wednesday.

Korczak is known for his tough, steady defensive style of play, but the 2019 41st overall selection has now racked up seven points in his first 10 contests this season. Any offense Korczak provides for the Golden Knights moving forward is a bonus. He has the look of a third-pairing NHL regular.