Korczak recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
This was Korczak's first point since he was recalled to play Jan. 11 against Boston. He's added six hits, seven shots on net and a plus-2 rating in that span. The 22-year-old sees sheltered bottom-four minutes for the Golden Knights, but he's done fairly well with eight points, a plus-9 rating, 23 shots on net, 28 hits and 24 blocked shots over 19 appearances.
