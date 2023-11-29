Korczak notched an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Korczak has played in the last two games, blocking seven shots in that span. The 22-year-old is filling in on a blue line missing Shea Theodore (upper body) and Alec Martinez (lower body). Korczak is up to five points, 13 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through nine NHL appearances this season. While he's holding his own when in the lineup, he's unlikely to see more than bottom-four usage.