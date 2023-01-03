Korczak logged an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Korczak earned a helper on the first of Nicolas Roy's two second-period tallies. The assist was Korczak's first NHL point, which came in his second game (and season debut). The second-round pick from 2019 has earned just eight points in 30 contests with AHL Henderson, so he shouldn't be expected to have much of a scoring touch while with Vegas. He'll likely remain with the big club until one of the team's injured defensemen is ready to return.