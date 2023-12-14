Korczak (lower body) is expected to miss some time, coach Bruce Cassidy told Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun on Thursday.

That would seem to suggest Korczak won't play Friday versus Buffalo, but his status beyond that remains unclear. The 22-year-old defenseman has a goal and seven points in 15 contests this season. When Korczak does return, he might push Brayden Pachal out of the lineup.