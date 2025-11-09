Korczak scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Korczak ended a seven-game point drought with the tally, which tied the game with 5:07 left in regulation. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, 26 hits, 22 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 14 appearances. He's been in the lineup consistently as a third-pairing defenseman, so expect Korczak's scoring contributions to remain fairly limited.