Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Garners helper in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korczak notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
Korczak has earned two helpers over nine contests since the Olympic break. The 25-year-old blueliner is playing regularly on the third pairing currently, giving him limited chances to help the offense. For the season, he's put up 14 points, 55 shots on net, 92 hits, 85 blocked shots and 22 PIM over 66 appearances, all of which are career highs.
