Korczak notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Korczak has played in six straight games, leaving Brayden Pachal relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch. In that span, Korczak has collected two assists, seven shots on net, eight hits and 12 blocked shots. The 22-year-old is up to six points, 16 shots, 19 hits and 19 blocks through 13 outings overall, though he remains limited to bottom-four usage.