Korczak will be reassigned to the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Korczak has been with AHL Henderson, notching two assists through seven games, but with the WHL season starting up in the near future, he'll head to Kelowna. The 2019 second-round pick racked up 11 goals and 49 points in 60 WHL appearances last year.