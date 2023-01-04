Korczak was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Korczak played his second career game Monday versus the Avalanche, earning his first point, an assist. The 21-year-old's reassignment may be a sign that one of Shea Theodore (leg) or Daniil Miromanov (lower body) is an option to play Thursday versus the Penguins.

