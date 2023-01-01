Korczak was recalled from AHL Henderson on Sunday.
Korczak made his NHL debut last season but hasn't dressed in a top-level game since. Vegas is dealing with several injured blueliners so the 21-year-old could see some bottom-pair minutes during this stint with the team.
