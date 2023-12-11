Korczak sustained a lower-body injury late in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks, but he appeared to be moving well in the locker room after the contest, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Webster adds that more will be known about Korczak's status ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Flames. The 22-year-old defenseman recorded an assist and two blocked shots in 18:50 of ice time Sunday, giving him seven points, 22 blocks and 22 hits through 15 outings this season.
